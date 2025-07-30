Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins lose last remaining member of their 2024 secondary

The logo of the Miami Dolphins at midfield
Sep 20, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of the Miami Dolphins logo painted on the field at Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have completely revamped their secondary for the 2025 season, though the latest change is not one that they could have anticipated.

Fourth-year cornerback Kader Kohou, who was expected to start for the Dolphins this season, suffered a knee injury during practice on Saturday. He will now be out for the year, according to multiple reports.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, the Dolphins will now officially have all new players in their secondary this season.

The Dolphins released Kendall Fuller in February, and he has since signed with the Washington Commanders. They then traded former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers last month. Safety Jevon Holland signed with the New York Giants in free agency, and Jordan Poyer remains a free agent.

Miami landed Minkah Fitzpatrick as part of the Ramsey deal, so he should be the anchor of their secondary going forward. Beyond Fitzpatrick, there are nothing but question marks.

Jack Jones recently signed with the Dolphins, but he has had issues both on the field and off of it. Some younger players are going to have to step up for Miami, otherwise it could be a long year for their passing defense.

