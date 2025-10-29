Giants star calls out legendary player’s ‘delusional’ comments

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is taking aim at a franchise legend for some “delusional” criticism.

Lawrence was asked Wednesday about recent comments by Giants legend and current radio broadcaster Carl Banks, in which Banks said “nobody respects” Lawrence anymore because of a lack of production. Lawrence was clearly not happy with the comments.

“Those were strong words, but if that’s how you feel, f–k it,” Lawrence told reporters. “He’s delusional.”

Dexter Lawrence on Carl Banks’ comments about other teams not respecting him as much anymore. #Giants pic.twitter.com/ZaW17TzBbW — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 29, 2025

Lawrence was understandably bothered by the comments. In addition to what Banks said, the Giants legend chose to say them on a podcast, even though he presumably has access to Lawrence by virtue of his position as one of the team’s radio broadcasts.

There is no question that Lawrence’s production has significantly slipped in 2025. The 27-year-old suffered a dislocated elbow last season that limited him to 12 games, and he only has half a sack this season after collecting nine in 2024. One of the points Banks made in his own comments was that the pre-injury version of Lawrence has yet to show up this season.

The Giants do have bigger issues at the moment than a spat between one of their stars and a franchise legend. Still, this is not exactly the sort of thing the team wants to be dealing with in a season where they are already just 2-6.