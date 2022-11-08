Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from Skip Bayless

Lamar Jackson got into it with a Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman during Monday night’s win over the New Orleans Saints, and Skip Bayless thought the quarterback may have crossed the line. Jackson obviously cares as much about Bayless’ opinion as many of his peers.

Bayless said during Tuesday’s edition of “UNDISPUTED” on FOX Sports 1 that he thought Jackson “went over the edge” when he spiked a ball and appeared to ream out Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley following a delay of game penalty.

“It’s one thing to fire the football. It’s another thing for Lamar — he just went over the edge,” Bayless said. “Then they get into a screaming match on live national TV. That didn’t look good. Great teams don’t do that. It doesn’t go that far.”

You can hear more from Bayless below:

"I'm a big Lamar Jackson fan, but that was a bad look to me. He went over the edge." — @RealSkipBayless on Lamar yelling at O-Line for delay of game penalty pic.twitter.com/GQrXkC7SS4 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 8, 2022

Stanley shared the video on Twitter and posted an eye rolling GIF. Jackson then responded to Stanley’s tweet by mocking Bayless and advising his teammate to ignore the analyst.

Bra Sometimes you have to SKIP pass tweets🤣ppl say anything https://t.co/tEeB9O4gz7 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 8, 2022

Here’s a look at the heated exchange between Jackson and Stanley:

A closer look at the animated exchange between Lamar Jackson and Ronnie Stanley, with Jackson expressing clear frustration pic.twitter.com/XQggwvE9eg — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 8, 2022

The main takeaway is that things seem to be fine between Jackson and Stanley. Both players probably wanted to show that by acknowledging Bayless, who is no stranger to being called out by players.