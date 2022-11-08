 Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from Skip Bayless

November 8, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Lamar Jackson on the sideline

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the first half Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson got into it with a Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman during Monday night’s win over the New Orleans Saints, and Skip Bayless thought the quarterback may have crossed the line. Jackson obviously cares as much about Bayless’ opinion as many of his peers.

Bayless said during Tuesday’s edition of “UNDISPUTED” on FOX Sports 1 that he thought Jackson “went over the edge” when he spiked a ball and appeared to ream out Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley following a delay of game penalty.

“It’s one thing to fire the football. It’s another thing for Lamar — he just went over the edge,” Bayless said. “Then they get into a screaming match on live national TV. That didn’t look good. Great teams don’t do that. It doesn’t go that far.”

You can hear more from Bayless below:

Stanley shared the video on Twitter and posted an eye rolling GIF. Jackson then responded to Stanley’s tweet by mocking Bayless and advising his teammate to ignore the analyst.

Here’s a look at the heated exchange between Jackson and Stanley:

The main takeaway is that things seem to be fine between Jackson and Stanley. Both players probably wanted to show that by acknowledging Bayless, who is no stranger to being called out by players.

