Will Patriots have tribute for Tom Brady in his return?

Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night for the first time as a visiting player, and many are wondering how the New England Patriots and their fans will welcome him. As you might expect, there’s a little something planned for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

The Patriots have a video montage planned for Brady before their game against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks off, Ian Rapoport of NFL media was told. Brady is also just 68 yards shy of setting the NFL’s all-time passing yardage record, which is currently held by Drew Brees with 80,358. If and when Brady surpasses that mark, the Patriots plan to briefly stop the game to acknowledge the feat.

Brady said this week that he does not expect a “homecoming” when he returns to Foxboro in Bucs colors. He did, however, use that exact word when he dropped a great hype video on Saturday.

There’s no question Patriots fans are going to show Brady the respect he deserves. The 44-year-old was largely responsible for bringing six titles to the franchise. That said, both he and Bill Belichick didn’t get to where they’re at by being nostalgic and losing sight of what matters — winning. We know Brady has been eyeing Sunday night’s game for quite some time, regardless of what he says.

If you want to know how Brady feels about facing his former team, just ask Rodney Harrison. Belichick undoubtedly feels the same.