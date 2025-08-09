Rashawn Slater’s ex-wife responds to ‘deplorable’ rumors about timing of divorce

Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Rashawn Slater recently signed a record contract extension, and some are wondering if the timing of the deal was related to his divorce. Slater’s ex-wife is tired of that narrative.

Slater signed a four-year, $114 million contract extension with the Chargers on July 27. The deal includes $92 million guaranteed and gives Slater the highest average annual salary of any offensive lineman in NFL history.

Slater also recently got divorced from his ex-wife Stassney Brown, whom he married in 2022. It is unclear when exactly the divorce was finalized, but a lot of people speculated that Slater intentionally waited to sign his extension with the Chargers so he would not have to share any of the money with Brown.

In a social media post last Monday, Brown called that narrative “deplorable.”

“This is deplorable. I hold nothing but support for Rashawn. His contract is not about me. I think we should focus on what’s most important here, and that is his career and his success. Please stop including me in this narrative. He deserves his moment,” Brown wrote on X.

If Slater and Brown were already separated and in the process of getting a divorce, it seems unlikely that Slater would have needed to wait to sign his extension. Slater and Brown also do not have children together, which would have complicated the situation further.

The Chargers drafted Slater out of Northwestern with the 13th overall pick in 2021. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and again last season.

Unfortunately, Slater will not play at all in his first season after signing the new contract. He suffered a torn patellar tendon injury in practice on Thursday that will knock him out for all of 2025. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh says the team will make a big change in Slater’s absence.