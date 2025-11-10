Tom Brady cracked the perfect joke about Matthew Stafford

Tom Brady certainly appreciates seeing Matthew Stafford thriving while pushing age 40.

Brady cracked a perfect joke about Stafford’s age Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers 42-26 on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Ca. Brady joked that the 37-year-old Stafford had plenty left in the tank, because he did at the same age.

“You’re only 37. You’ve got at least another eight years to play, so I can’t wait to watch all of them,” Brady said.

.@tombrady to Matthew Stafford: "You're only 37, you got at least another 8 years to play" 😭 (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/L3v5ZAAWaQ — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2025

Brady is, of course, making a crack about his own uncommon longevity. He won Super Bowl MVP at age 43 and officially retired a few months shy of his 46th birthday.

Stafford is the subject of retirement rumors at the end of every season now, but he has not shown any indication that he has seriously considered it. Brady is certainly a fan of both his skill and longevity, as he tried to recruit Stafford to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason.

Stafford has thrown 25 touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season while tallying 2,427 passing yards. He is establishing himself as a dark horse MVP candidate at this stage of the season.