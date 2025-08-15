Travis Hunter suffers injury during practice

Travis Hunter made his preseason debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, but fans may not get to see him play in the team’s next exhibition game.

Hunter did not participate in practice on Friday due to what Jaguars head coach Liam Coen described as an upper-body injury. Coen told reporters that Hunter’s absence was “precautionary.”

Coen also said he is unsure if Hunter will play in Sunday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

⁦@Jaguars⁩ coach Liam Coen said Travis Hunter has an “upper body” injury and was held out of team periods today “as a precaution.” pic.twitter.com/NLoQnlYf3t — Gsmitter (@gsmitter) August 15, 2025

The injury is a new one for Hunter, but it is always difficult to gauge how serious an injury is during training camp and the preseason. The Jaguars are not going to take any unnecessary risks with the No. 2 overall pick, so even a minor ailment would be enough to sideline Hunter for both practice and preseason play.

Hunter played on both offense and defense in the Jaguars’ 31-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., last Saturday. The former Colorado star played 11 snaps on offense and eight on defense, finishing with a pair of catches for 8 yards.

While it is clear the Jaguars are committed to having Hunter play both ways like he did during his Heisman Trophy-winning season last year, one All-Pro player recently expressed skepticism that Hunter will be able to remain healthy. Any injury to Hunter is going to be worth monitoring, especially since his workload will be a lot greater than that of most other players.