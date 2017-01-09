Lane Kiffin on what ex-wife Layla got in divorce

Lane Kiffin managed to get himself fired — or mutually parted ways, depending on whom you ask — from his offensive coordinator job with Alabama the week before the National Championship Game, which is pretty incredible. But Kiffin always creates drama, so this really should not come as a huge surprise.

It’s our belief that his comments in a feature in Sports Illustrated really accelerated his departure from Alabama more than his inability to balance his OC job with his new gig as Florida Atlantic’s head coach. In that feature, Kiffin complained about how he didn’t fit in at Alabama. He positioned himself as different from the other coaches on staff, hated the morning meetings, and said he aged in dog years in Tuscaloosa.

But there was another part about the story where Kiffin tries to make himself out to be a victim but really isn’t. He complained about not really making any money and about how much ex-wife Layla Kiffin got in their divorce.

“I figured it out. I really don’t make any money,” Kiffin said in the SI feature with Pete Thamel. “I pay around 52% in taxes. Layla gets 34.5% in the divorce, and [agent Jimmy Sexton] gets 3%. I make [about] 9% and I’m living in Tuscaloosa.”

That sure was nice of Kiffin to insult Tuscaloosa like that. You think that jab went over well with Alabama’s fans?

Kiffin and Layla got divorced last year. SI says Layla is living in Manhattan Beach, Calif., with the couple’s three children in a $10,000 per month rental home.

Lane and Layla got married in 2000, which means they were married for 16 years. They have two daughters and a son.

Interestingly enough, Layla’s ties to South Florida reportedly ruined Lane’s candidacy for that coaching job.

In the months after announcing their divorce, Kiffin was accused of using some shady Tinder tactics.