Anthony Edwards makes notable off-court move

Anthony Edwards is charging up ahead of his fourth career NBA season.

TNT’s Chris Haynes reported on Saturday that the Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards is expected to sign with WME (William Morris Endeavor) for representation. Edwards had previously been represented by Omar Wilkes of Klutch Sports.

The former No. 1 overall pick Edwards is coming off a breakout season for the Timberwolves. He led the team with 24.6 points per contest (plus 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game) and earned his first career All-Star selection.

But Edwards could certainly stand to improve his marketability right now. He started the season by getting discipline from the NBA due to his use of homophobic language and ended the season by getting cited for assault over a postgame incident. Edwards will also be a restricted free agent in 2024, so the new representation should be able to help him out in multiple regards.