Draymond Green may have topped huge unwanted milestone

The Golden State Warriors decided to fine but not suspend superstar Draymond Green after video leaked of him punching teammate Jordan Poole. Although the amount of the fine has not been revealed publicly, it was likely enough for Green to surpass a substantial and unwanted milestone.

Prior to his latest infraction, Green had tallied $994,124 in total fines over the course of his NBA career, according to Spotrac. Assuming the Warriors fined him more than $5,876 for the punch, Green has now eclipsed the $1 million mark in total fines during his career.

That’s an astonishing amount of fines for anyone in any sport. And there are certainly some gems — for the lack of a better word — on Green’s resume.

In 2016, Green was hit with his largest career fine for a flagrant foul during a playoff game between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. That penalty totaled $129,644 and included a one-game suspension.

Then, in 2018, Green was hit with the second-largest fine of his career for “conduct detrimental to the team” after an in-game spat with Kevin Durant. That incident cost him $120,480 and another one-game suspension.

Other fines Green has incurred include $50,000 for tampering (2020), $35,000 for criticism of the officials (2019) and $50,000 for inappropriate language towards an official (2018).

While $1 million in fines may seem like a lot, it hasn’t really made a dent for Green. After all, he’s earned more than $155.56 million over the course of his career.