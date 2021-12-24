Enes Kanter Freedom dating famous Australian Instagram model?

Enes Kanter Freedom has made headlines all season for his strong political messages, and one very famous model appreciates his stance. That young woman appears to be dating the Boston Celtics star.

Emily Sears, an Australian model with more than 4 million followers on Instagram, has publicly praised Freedom on several occasions recently. She shared a photo of the two in Boston on Wednesday night and captioned it, “Bravest person I know.”

As Egotastic Sports noted, Freedom commented on the photo. He wrote, “Beauty and the beast, proud of you for all the work you do for women around the world. Sears also posted a photo of herself at TD Garden during Wednesday night’s game between the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. She recently supported Freedom on Twitter, as well.

Freedom legally changed his last name, which used to be Kanter, earlier this month. The big man has been outspoken all season about China’s human rights violations and the NBA’s refusal to condemn the country’s communist leadership. He has also called out LeBron James and Nike. Freedom recently revealed one way the NBA tried to silence him.

Freedom came to the United States from Turkey for basketball reasons. He has called out the country’s president multiple times and has feared consequences for his defiance. Sears clearly respects his determination.