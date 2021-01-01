Larsa Pippen defends herself against Malik Beasley accusations

Larsa Pippen defended herself against accusations she has faced regarding a relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley.

Photos of Beasley and Pippen holding hands were published in late November. Beasley’s wife got upset over the photos and has filed for divorce.

Pippen initially tried to downplay the photos, and now she’s defending herself.

Pippen said on Twitter that Beasley was already separated before she met him.

Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) December 27, 2020

She also said that she is going through a divorce and that she doesn’t date a lot of guys.

I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) December 27, 2020

While Pippen may not have done anything wrong in her mind, especially based on what Beasley has told her, the reaction from Montana Yao suggests she was not happy with things.