 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 31, 2020

Larsa Pippen defends herself against Malik Beasley accusations

December 31, 2020
by Larry Brown

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen defended herself against accusations she has faced regarding a relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley.

Photos of Beasley and Pippen holding hands were published in late November. Beasley’s wife got upset over the photos and has filed for divorce.

Pippen initially tried to downplay the photos, and now she’s defending herself.

Pippen said on Twitter that Beasley was already separated before she met him.

She also said that she is going through a divorce and that she doesn’t date a lot of guys.

While Pippen may not have done anything wrong in her mind, especially based on what Beasley has told her, the reaction from Montana Yao suggests she was not happy with things.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus