Dylan Raiola’s NIL figure has been revealed

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola’s impressive NIL figure has been revealed for the 2025 season.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Thursday that Raiola has already locked down over $3 million in NIL money for the 2025 season. That makes him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the country.

The big number makes sense, even though Raiola did not have the best freshman season with the Cornhuskers in 2024. He was a high-profile recruit, and has also garnered plenty of attention for his striking similarity to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

For context, Carson Beck is reportedly getting roughly $4 million this season after transferring to Miami. Beck is a former quarterback for a College Football Playoff team, demonstrating just how impressive Raiola’s NIL deal is.

Raiola threw for 2,819 yards as a true freshman in 2024 with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He guided the team to a 7-6 record, their first winning season since 2016, and expectations will be higher for his second college season.