Jimbo Fisher sends message about his coaching future

Jimbo Fisher has not coached college football since he was fired by Texas A&M midway through the 2023 season, but the former national champion does not view himself as being retired.

Fisher was asked about his coaching future during a recent appearance on the “Trials to Triumph” podcast, which is hosted by former Florida State fullback Freddie Stevenson. Fisher said he still wants to coach and that he feels his proven track record should help him land another job.

“If the right situation comes along and it’s right, I’m still 59. I’m still in great shape, I’m healthy, have had success everywhere we’ve ever been,” Fisher said, as transcribed by John Leuzzi of USA Today.

Fisher added that he still loves coaching even with the way the landscape of college football has shifted in recent years.

“I never thought of it as a job. I loved it. And I think to be able to do it, I would,” Fisher said. “I’ve been fortunate, I’ve won 72% of my games, won 80% of my playoff games and been fortunate to win a national championship as a head coach, as an assistant. I miss the relationships with the players. But to ask you that, yeah, I would be very interested in still doing it because I think I’ve still got a lot to give and I’d like to get back out there. I really would.”

Fisher went 45-25 in six-plus seasons as the head coach at Texas A&M. He had a massive buyout with the school that has no offsets, meaning Texas A&M will still have to pay him even if he lands another job.

Prior to being hired by Texas A&M in 2018, Fisher had a successful eight-year run as the head coach at Florida State. He went 83-23 overall with the Seminoles and won a national championship in 2013.

There was some talk about Fisher landing a prominent head coach job at the end of last season, but the 59-year-old remains on the market. While he will probably continue to be selective, it sounds like Fisher is hoping a respectable program comes calling in the near future.