Texas A&M coach pulled petty move against Brian Kelly before his final game at LSU

One Texas A&M coach got the last laugh on now-fired LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Aggies strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt had some lingering beef with Kelly entering Texas A&M’s matchup against LSU on Saturday. Moffitt, who previously served as LSU’s longtime strength and conditioning coach, was not retained when Kelly was hired by the Tigers in 2021.

The veteran coach didn’t hide that fact from his Aggies players. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed shared the petty move Moffitt pulled to help motivate the team before their matchup against the Tigers.

“Moffitt wanted this game just as bad as anyone else,” Reed told reporters when asked if the win was for Coach Moffitt.

“I remember Thursday, he kind of brought in a tackling dummy with Brian Kelly’s face on it. We all just started kicking and stomping on it. This one was an important one to him.”

Marcel Reed shared this Tommy Moffitt story after the LSU win:







— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 26, 2025

After Kelly cost Moffitt his job in 2021, his new squad got him some sweet revenge on Saturday. No. 3 Texas A&M clobbered No. 20 LSU 49-25 in front of a disgruntled Tigers fan base that was heard chanting for Kelly to be fired.

The fan base got its wish within a day. LSU fired Kelly less than 24 hours after the team’s blowout loss to the undefeated Aggies.

Moffitt oversaw LSU’s strength and conditioning from 2000 to 2021, spanning the coaching tenures of Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron. Each won a national championship with Moffitt on their staff.

Texas A&M hired Moffitt before the 2024 season. The Aggies have dominated the Tigers in their two matchups since then, with Texas A&M upsetting LSU 38-23 last season.