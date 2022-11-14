Aaron Rodgers explains why he yelled at Matt LaFleur

Aaron Rodgers was seen having a confrontation with coach Matt LaFleur late in regulation of Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, and now we have some details about what led to it.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was seen yelling at his coach after coming off the field with about 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Packers had just been forced to punt from their own 42, and Rodgers admitted that he was displeased that his coach had decided to play for overtime instead of going for the win in regulation.

“Just every single play call, probably,” Rodgers said of the reason for his outburst, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I felt like we were like 30 yards from ending the game in regulation, and also felt like it was two minutes, so I was going to be calling those, and I was in a pretty good rhythm. Obviously, I didn’t have a ton of attempts, but felt like I was in a pretty good rhythm. I felt like I threw the ball just about exactly where I wanted to, so I wanted a chance to go win the game.”

The Packers had gotten the ball at their own 33 with about 1:38 left in regulation and started the drive by calling two handoffs to Aaron Jones on the first two plays. Rodgers finally got to throw on 3rd and 1, but the pass was incomplete. The quarterback was clearly hoping for something more aggressive to at least try to get into field goal range, especially since the Packers had two timeouts left when the drive began.

This is far from the first time Rodgers has not been thrilled with his coach’s decisions. Fortunately, the Packers won in overtime, so it did not wind up mattering as much.