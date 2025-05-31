Browns coach addresses Myles Garrett’s absence from OTAs

Myles Garrett is currently in Japan with his girlfriend, Chloe Kim, as his Cleveland Browns teammates are sweating through organized team activities (OTAs).

Garrett’s absence comes after he signed a four-year contract extension, averaging $40 million per year and including $123.5 million in guaranteed money, making it the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history.

All the Browns asked in return? Some leadership.

That leadership, or lack thereof, has raised an eyebrow recently. Criticism began in February when Garrett demanded a trade preceding the aforementioned contract extension and continued this week during his Japan trip.

Defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo even liked a post highlighting Garrett’s absence from OTAs, claiming the six-time All-Pro “is not the defensive leader” of the Browns.

However, in the mind of head coach Kevin Stefanski, Garrett enjoying a vacation during the offseason workout program is no big deal. Or at least that’s what he’s saying publicly.

– Q: "Myles Garrett is in Japan right now, does that upset you?"



– Stefanski: "[chuckles] No. No this is a voluntary program."



Leadership starts at the top. When you scoff at your captain skipping team activities, you send a message to the entire team. It's okay to not care. pic.twitter.com/BCX5fFbXJ4 — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) May 28, 2025

“It’s really important to remember that this is a voluntary program and anybody who’s here, we’re excited about that,” Stefanski said. “We’re not reporting who’s here on what day. So, there are guys that will be in and out of the program and that is totally their prerogative. But the guys that are here will just continue to work.”

Stefanski may act dismissive but no coach wants their star player and defensive captain absent during the voluntary program.

Does Garrett have the right to skip OTAs? Yes, but should he? Some will argue that a true leader wouldn’t.