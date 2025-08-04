Colts’ first official depth chart leaves QB situation a mystery

Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson have been competing for the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback job during training camp, and the team is not about to offer any hints about which player is in the lead.

The Colts released their first official depth chart on Monday ahead of their Thursday preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Many were curious as to whether Jones or Richardson would be listed as the first quarterback, but the Colts found a way to avoid that altogether.

The QB section of the Colts’ depth chart reads as follows: “Daniel Jones OR Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard, Jason Bean.”

Teams will typically list one player first, even if a starter has not yet been named. Colts head coach Shane Steichen wants to be sure that everyone knows Jones and Richardson both remain in contention for the Week 1 starting job.

Richardson missed time earlier this offseason due to a shoulder injury. There were reports at the time that Jones took advantage of his first-team reps and distanced himself from Richardson, but there are still several weeks remaining before the start of the regular season.

Richardson first injured his shoulder midway through his rookie season in 2023. The former No. 4 overall pick suffered a sprained AC joint while being tackled on a designed run play, which eventually led to him having surgery.

Richardson was banged up again last season and drew criticism for the admission he made after subbing himself out of one game.

While Jones also played poorly with the New York Giants last year, Richardson has thrown 11 touchdown passes compared to 13 interceptions in 15 career games. If the latter does not do enough to win the starting job, that might signal the unofficial end to his tenure with the Colts.