Cowboys get encouraging update on injured All-Pro

The Dallas Cowboys’ secondary is about to get a much-needed boost.

Star cornerback Trevon Diggs had his 2024 season cut short due to a serious knee injury during a Week 14 to the Cincinnati Bengals. After a full offseason of rehab, Diggs’ return to the field sounds imminent.

Diggs shared an update on his recovery progress after the Cowboys’ preseason finale Friday against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Diggs’ rehab work has “picked up” significantly of late, and is expected to rise another notch by next week.

While the report stated that Diggs was “unlikely” to be ready for Dallas’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the man himself did not rule it out as a possibility.

“I’m very hungry,” Diggs told reporters. “I’m itching to get back on the field. I can’t wait.”

The fact that a Week 1 comeback is even an option should be encouraging for Cowboys fans awaiting Diggs’ return. The Cowboys list Kaiir Elam as Diggs’ depth chart replacement should the two-time Pro Bowler be sidelined for the early part of the season.

Diggs’ offseason recovery progress was controversial in and of itself. Diggs opted to rehab in Miami with his own team rather than work out under the supervision of Dallas’ medical personnel.

The decision triggered a $500,000 salary de-escalation clause in Diggs’ contract for failing the team’s requirement that players participate in about 85% of the team’s offseason workouts. Dallas’ decision to actually enforce the clause reportedly caught Diggs off guard.