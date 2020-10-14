Ryan Tannehill learned from wife Lauren about Titans’ facility being shut down

The Tennessee Titans have been dealing with inconsistencies regarding their ability to practice due to the coronavirus situation. Their facility has been shut down, and even some of their players have had trouble keeping track of the situation.

In fact, the Titans’ facility was shut down on Sunday following a positive coronavirus test among one of the team’s coaches. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill only learned of the shutdown while he was traveling to the facility. He was informed by his wife Lauren that it had been closed again.

Ryan Tannehill said he was heading into the facility didn't see the team message and his wife @LaurenTannehill actually called and said "your work has been shut down." #Titans — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 10, 2020

The Titans’ facility was initially shut down on Sept. 29 after multiple positive coronavirus tests among those with the team. It was finally reopened on Saturday, Oct. 10, but then it was closed a day later.

In order to stay sharp, the Titans reportedly held in-person practices at another location.

Tennessee has had 24 people test positive for the coronavirus since Sept. 24. There was talk that they might be penalized by the league harshly for the situation, but that may not be the case.

Despite the tumultuous situation, the Titans looked sharp in the first half of their game on Tuesday against the Buffalo Bills. Derrick Henry looked completely fresh when destroying Josh Norman.