All-Pro CB Xavien Howard signs with new team

Xavien Howard has found a new home with the 2025 NFL season quickly approaching.

Howard has signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, his agent announced on Monday.

Howard spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins before being released in March. The 30-year-old has 29 interceptions in his career and led the NFL in picks twice. His 29 interceptions since 2017 are the most in the league during that span.

Howard has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and was a First-team All-Pro in 2020. He signed a 5-year, $90 million extension in April 2022 and was going to count for $25.9 million against the cap in 2025, which is one of the reasons the Dolphins decided to move on.

There have also been some off-field issues for Howard in recent years. Howard was sued in 2023 by a woman who claims he made secret sex tapes of her and then distributed them to at least one person without the woman’s permission. Howard was later accused of sending a minor sexually explicit content of the child’s mother because Howard was angry that the woman refused to get an abortion.

Howard was sued in October 2022 by a woman who claimed the cornerback knowingly gave her an STD. That lawsuit was later dropped. In late 2022, Howard was sued by his former fiancée and mother of his three children. The second lawsuit stemmed from a domestic violence incident that led to Howard’s arrest in 2019.

The Colts have had issues with their secondary that they tried to address by signing cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum in free agency. They also drafted former Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley in the third round. If Howard is healthy and in shape, he should have a chance to play a significant role.