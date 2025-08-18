Report: Ex-CMU head coach Jim McElwain may have lied about Connor Stalions

The NCAA has finally confirmed that Connor Stalions snuck onto the Central Michigan sideline in order to help Michigan scout a future opponent, and there are now questions about whether former CMU head coach Jim McElwain let it happen.

In an announcement on Friday of its findings from the Michigan sign-stealing scandal, the NCAA acknowledged that Stalions engaged in in-person scouting from the CMU sideline early on in the 2023 season by disguising himself in Chippewas-issued coaching gear. Investigators claim, however, that Stalions snuck onto the sideline “in part to decipher Michigan State’s signals, but also to help a Central Michigan staff member with play calling.”

That means Stalions had a connection at CMU, which was already quite obvious because of the gear the former Michigan staffer was seen wearing. At the time, McElwain said CMU was “totally unaware of” the possibility of Stalions having been on the Chippewas’ sideline. He also said he would not condone the spying “in any way shape or form.” You can listen to McElwain’s full comments here.

According to a new report from Gino Vicci of CBS News Detroit, a CMU football staffer made a “direct request” to Stalions for help during the team’s season opener on Sept. 1, 2023. The report claims the CMU staffer is the one who initiated contact with Stalions and that McElwain “was likely aware of and approved of the arrangement to secure Stalions a sideline credential and outfit him in CMU-issued gear.”

All of that would help explain why Central Michigan is also facing the possibility of NCAA sanctions.

McElwain retired as the head coach at CMU after last season but remains with the program as a special assistant to the director of athletics. He went 33-36 in six seasons with the Chippewas. McElwain was the head coach at Florida and Colorado State prior to that.