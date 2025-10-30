NCAA has answered one of the biggest questions about Connor Stalions

The NCAA confirmed earlier this year that former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions snuck onto the Central Michigan sideline in part to scout a future Wolverines opponent, and we now know exactly how it happened.

Shortly after Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal erupted in October 2023, some photos surfaced on social media that showed Stalions wearing Chippewas gear on the CMU sideline during the team’s 31-7 loss to Michigan State on Sept. 1, 2023. When the NCAA announced sanctions against Michigan in August, it was acknowledged that Stalions was illegally present on the CMU sideline “in part to decipher Michigan State’s signals, but also to help a Central Michigan staff member with play calling.”

On Thursday, the NCAA released a full case summary that details how Stalions managed to pull off his covert operation with the Chippewas. An investigation determined that former CMU assistant Jake Kostner had a preexisting relationship with Stalions and helped formulate a plan to get Stalions onto the team’s sideline.

Kostner put in a request with former CMU coordinator of athletic operations Nate Mason for coach-issued gear ahead of the Michigan State game. Kostner did not provide a reason for the request, which was apparently not within the team’s usual procedures for giving out team-issued gear. Kostner then coordinated with former CMU director of recruiting Mike McGee to get the gear and a bench pass to Stalions.

McGee was said to be unaware of whom exactly the gear was for, but he knew Kostner was bringing in a friend who was experienced with deciphering the signals of opponents. Kostner then came up with an alias for Stalions to use on game day so his actual identity would not be revealed.

The Central Michigan / Connor Stalions sideline NCAA case has been resolved.



Two years probation and fine for CMU, whom the NCAA says cooperated fully.



Show-cause penalties and suspensions for coaches/staff. (Jim McElwain has already retired and CMU has a new staff) pic.twitter.com/gA64XdHrGT — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 30, 2025

The NCAA ruling did not say whether former Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain was aware that Stalions was on the sideline. McElwain had insisted after the photos of Stalions surfaced that he was “totally unaware” of whatever went on.

CMU has received two years of probation and a fine. McElwain, Mason and McGee all received two-year show cause orders and suspensions, while Kostner got a four-year show cause order and a suspension. None of the four are still with CMU, with McElwain having retired following last season.