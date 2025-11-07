Dolphins fans were not happy with Jaelan Phillips’ comments after getting traded to Eagles

Some Miami Dolphins fans did not enjoy hearing Jaelan Phillips sound so happy about no longer being in Florida.

The Dolphins traded Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles just before the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Miami received a third-round pick in return for the pass rusher.

Phillips spoke to reporters on Thursday and was asked how his first few days with the team had gone. To say that Phillips was enjoying his time in Philly so far would be an understatement.

“I thought I was excited on Day 1. Talk to me now. This is literally the greatest thing that’s happened to me in my whole life, probably,” Phillips said.

“This is awesome. The guys are awesome. Everybody’s been super welcoming. I love the environment here. I love the vibe here. The City of Philly has given me a very warm welcome. … I love the weather here. I love the locker room. Everything’s awesome.”

Phillips added that he got “20 times” the number of likes on his first Instagram post in an Eagles uniform than he’s ever gotten in the past.

Several Dolphins fans were not as thrilled to hear that their team’s former first-round pick was calling a trade away from Miami “the greatest thing that’s happened to me.” Many expressed their annoyance in the replies.

Straight disrespect — Ë (@pointgawd777) November 6, 2025

Wow, stfu — KAZ (@KingK424) November 6, 2025

Is that a shot at dolphins fans? And the greatest thing to ever happen to you was being traded to Philly, not getting drafted huh? — 🐬 Reply Guy (@FinReplyGuy) November 6, 2025

The Dolphins drafted Phillips 18th overall out of Miami in 2021, and he quickly became one of the team’s most impactful defenders. He tallied 22.0 sacks across his first three seasons with the team.

Phillips suffered a torn Achilles in 2023 and has not been as effective since his return to the field. He has only 4.0 sacks and 9 quarterback hits over his last 13 games, dating back to last season.

While Philly fans are as passionate as they come, they can also turn on a player quickly if he isn’t producing on the field. It doesn’t help that Phillips also has a history of mocking Eagles fans.