Jadeveon Clowney issues apology to Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett was not happy with some comments a disgruntled Jadeveon Clowney made about him recently, and Clowney has since admitted he was wrong.

Clowney aired his frustrations with the Cleveland Browns publicly last week when he said he is almost certain he will not be back with the team. The veteran pass-rusher told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that the Browns are “trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning.” He was implying that the team cares more about Garrett’s stats than trying to win.

The Browns responded to the remarks by sending Clowney home before their season finale. Garrett later addressed the situation and said he wished Clowney would have spoken to him privately.

On Friday, Clowney issued a statement apologizing to Garrett. He also claimed his comments were “completely misrepresented.”

Browns’ DE Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett for his comments last week and issued this statement: pic.twitter.com/QTJYO2HK8L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2023

“As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family” Clowney wrote. “My words in the locker room were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented. As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to grow and learn as I move forward.”

It is unclear how Cabot would have misrepresented what Clowney said. The 29-year-old was very obviously criticizing the team and accusing them of playing favorites with Garrett.

Clowney had just two sacks in 12 games this season. He had nine sacks in his first season with the Browns last year.

Clowney supposedly took less money to re-sign with the Browns last offseason. Though, he said there was one main factor in his decision, and it had nothing to do with the team’s coaching staff.