Michael Thomas takes another shot at Saints in deleted tweet

The New Orleans Saints will need to decide over the next few weeks if they want to keep Michael Thomas, and the star wide receiver may be trying to nudge the team in a certain direction.

Thomas has made it clear on numerous occasions that he is unhappy with the way the Saints have handled his injuries. On Sunday, he aired his frustrations on social media once again with a couple of tweets he has since deleted.

Former Philadelphia Eagles player Chris Maragos was awarded $43.5 million this week after he won an injury malpractice claim against the NFL. Thomas called the ruling the “right decision” and criticized the NFL’s medical personnel for being “uneducated.” He then followed up by writing, “well at least and (sic) some places I know.”

#Saints WR Michael Thomas tweeted and then deleted a couple of tweets saying that the "NFL medical sucks" and are uneducated and cheap. Adding that their job barely requires any education or curriculum. pic.twitter.com/ACTQ7tTgsM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 19, 2023

It is obvious that Thomas was talking about the Saints. The former Pro Bowl receiver did not play at all in 2021 due to an ankle injury. He underwent surgery in June 2021 after Saints doctors reportedly recommended that he have the procedure months earlier. Thomas is said to have chosen rest and rehab and ignored calls from the team for months.

Thomas then played in just three games this past season before he underwent toe surgery and was shut down for the year.

At one point, Thomas appeared to accuse the Saints of lying about his ankle injury. He then called the team out again back in November.

The tension between Thomas and the Saints may have begun when he had an incident with a teammate at practice. He and the Saints agreed to a restructured contract back in January that calls for him to be paid $31 million guaranteed if he remains on the roster on March 17. It would not be a surprise if the two sides part ways before then.