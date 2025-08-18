Larry Brown Sports

Patriots linked to 2 star players after GM talks potential trade

The New England Patriots are armed with the salary cap space needed to acquire a star player ahead of Week 1, and general manager Eliot Wolf has left that possibility open.

Wolf was asked at training camp on Monday if he would be willing to trade either a first- or second-round draft pick to improve New England’s roster this year. He, without hesitation, responded that he would.

“It’s just doing what’s best for the team. If there’s a player out there that we feel like can help us and it would cost that, then we would consider doing that,” Wolf said.

There are a few star players who are still seeking contract extensions from their respective teams. Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was the first who came for many fans after Wolf made his comments.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe noted that Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson might make more sense for the Patriots.

McLaurin formally requested a trade from the Commanders last week. The Bengals have reportedly been entertaining trade offers for Hendrickson. Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has also requested a trade, though it seems like there is very little chance of him being dealt. The same can be said for longtime Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward, who is also openly unhappy with his contract situation.

The Patriots have nearly $60 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac. That is the most in the NFL. They also have some questions surrounding their current No. 1 receiver, which is why many view them as a fit for McLaurin.

It is possible that none of the aforementioned players will be moved ahead of Week 1. At the very least, Wolf seems like he wants rivals to keep New England in mind.

